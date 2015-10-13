FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Son of Saul' director hops to reach audiences worldwide
#Entertainment News
October 13, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 2 years ago

'Son of Saul' director hops to reach audiences worldwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Film director Laszlo Nemes hopes to reach audiences worldwide with his Holocaust drama “Son of Saul”.

The film tells the tale of how a Jewish “Sonderkommando” death camp worker finds a corpse he thinks is his son’s and decides to bury him. It took the jury’s Grand Prix at May’s Cannes Film Festival.

“I don’t think you make a film thinking of the awards but you definitely have the hope of reaching audiences and possibly reaching audiences worldwide,” Nemes said at the BFI London Film Festival, where the film was screened at the weekend.

“It’s been incredibly intense and for the film a great chance to travel and to be projected in many places.”

