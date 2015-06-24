FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Sona Petroleum looks to buy onshore O&G assets in Southeast Asia: MD
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 24, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Sona Petroleum looks to buy onshore O&G assets in Southeast Asia: MD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian special-purpose acquisition company Sona Petroleum Bhd (SONA.KL) is looking to buy onshore shallow water oil and gas production assets in Southeast Asia and hopes to conclude a deal by year end, said its Managing Director Hadian Hashim.

“We are very confident,” he told reporters when asked if the company could seal any acquisitions by year end. He was speaking after the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Sona Petroleum in January scrapped plans to buy a stake in two oil and gas blocks from London-listed oil exploration and production firm Salamander Energy Plc in the Gulf of Thailand for $280 million.

The termination followed London-listed Ophir Energy Plc’s proposal to buy Salamander via a share swap.

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.