Malaysia's Sona Petroleum looks to buy onshore O&G assets in Southeast Asia: MD

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian special-purpose acquisition company Sona Petroleum Bhd (SONA.KL) is looking to buy onshore shallow water oil and gas production assets in Southeast Asia and hopes to conclude a deal by year end, said its Managing Director Hadian Hashim.

“We are very confident,” he told reporters when asked if the company could seal any acquisitions by year end. He was speaking after the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Sona Petroleum in January scrapped plans to buy a stake in two oil and gas blocks from London-listed oil exploration and production firm Salamander Energy Plc in the Gulf of Thailand for $280 million.

The termination followed London-listed Ophir Energy Plc’s proposal to buy Salamander via a share swap.