Sonic reports higher adjusted profit for third-quarter
October 23, 2012 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

Sonic reports higher adjusted profit for third-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH.N), the third-largest U.S. dealership group, reported on Tuesday a higher adjusted profit for the third quarter, helped by higher vehicle sales as well as lower costs.

Excluding one-time items, Sonic reported adjusted earnings of $21.3 million, or 40 cents per share, up from $19.4 million or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net income during the third quarter fell to $10 million, or 21 cents per share, from 34 cents per share a year before. During the quarter, Sonic repurchased some senior notes, leading to a pre-tax charge of $18.5 million, or 19 cents per share.

The move simplified Sonic’s capital structure and delayed its earliest debt maturity to 2018, the company said. Revenue rose 11.7 percent to nearly $2.2 billion.

Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
