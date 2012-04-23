Sonic earnings up 24 percent on new vehicle sales

(Reuters) - Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH.N), one of the largest U.S. auto dealer groups, reported a 24-percent rise in profit from continuing operations as its new-vehicle sales outstripped industry sales gains, the company said.

Revenue from new vehicle sales rose 12 percent.

First-quarter total revenue for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based dealer group rose 9 percent to $1.98 billion.

Earnings on continuing operations were $19.5 million, or 33 cents per share compared to $15.7 million or 27 cents per share a year earlier.

For the quarter, net income rose 37 percent to $20.5 million, including $1.03 million income from discontinued operations.