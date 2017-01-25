Solar battery maker Sonnen eyes IPO decision soon

BERLIN (Reuters) - Venture capital-backed Sonnen, which makes solar batteries, will decide by the end of the year on whether to go public via a stock market listing or launch another funding round with investors, one of its managing directors said.

Germany-based Sonnen in October raised 76 million euros ($82 million) in its latest funding round, adding Chinese wind turbine maker Envision to a list of shareholders that also includes General Electric, Czech Inven Partners and Germany's eCapital.

"The next step will be to strengthen our business model through investments, to raise revenues, unit sales and membership figures and reach critical mass," Philipp Schroeder told Reuters during the Handelsblatt energy conference.

"We want to make a decision at the end of 2017," said Schroeder, who joined Sonnen from Tesla in late 2015, adding that an IPO could take place in the United States, where valuations for start-ups are usually higher than in Europe.

Besides producing and marketing storage batteries, the start-up has also launched a scheme to connect households with solar panels and batteries in Europe's first online energy sharing platform, challenging retail giants such as Innogy and E.ON.

Sonnen hopes to triple the number of people it supplies to about 180,000 this year.

Founded in 2010, Sonnen currently employs about 300 staff and increased sales by three quarters to 42 million euros in 2016, with 40 percent from foreign markets such as Italy, the United States and Australia.

The group is not profitable yet due to investments in research and development as well as in its international expansion. Last year, it doubled the number of batteries sold year-on-year to about 7,200, something it hopes to repeat this year, Schroeder said.

"We need to prove that our business is scalable, also internationally."

Sonnen held nearly a quarter of the global solar battery market based on sales figures for the first half of 2016, according to market research firm EuPD, giving it the top spot ahead of South Korea's LG Chem and Germany's Senec.

In the medium term, Sonnen wants to move beyond just selling hardware, to a contract-based business model similar to that of telecommunications groups, where customers of Sonnen would pay a monthly fee and share electricity with each other.

Further down the line, there would be opportunities to market the community's output in lucrative balancing power markets that stabilize power grid imbalances, Schroeder said.