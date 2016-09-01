FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Amcor to acquire U.S. plastics business for $280 million
September 1, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Australia's Amcor to acquire U.S. plastics business for $280 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian packaging company Amcor Ltd (AMC.AX) said Friday it will buy a plastic container manufacturing business from U.S.-based Sonoco Products Co (SON.N) for $280 million.

The acquired business, Sonoco Specialty Containers, makes moulded packaging for food, drink and pharmaceuticals, Amcor said in a statement. It will expand Amcor's rigid plastics division and allow the company to access U.S customers, Amcor said.

"Part of our strategy to grow this business includes acquiring specialized manufacturing capabilities which unlock further growth," Amcor Chief Executive Ron Delia said in the statement.

The acquisition remains subject to approval from U.S. regulators.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
