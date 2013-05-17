Sony to name Chugai Pharma's CEO as chairman: Nikkei

The logo of Sony Corp. is seen at an electronics store in Tokyo May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N) plans to appoint Chugai Pharmaceutical Co (4519.T) Chief Executive Osamu Nagayama as chairman, the Nikkei reported.

Nagayama’s appointment will be finalized on June 20 at a board meeting to be held immediately after a shareholders’ meeting, the business daily said.

Outgoing chairman Howard Stringer, who served as Sony’s CEO between 2005 and 2012, will retire in June, the Japanese paper said.