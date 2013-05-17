FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony to name Chugai Pharma's CEO as chairman: Nikkei
#Technology News
May 17, 2013

Sony to name Chugai Pharma's CEO as chairman: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Sony Corp. is seen at an electronics store in Tokyo May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N) plans to appoint Chugai Pharmaceutical Co (4519.T) Chief Executive Osamu Nagayama as chairman, the Nikkei reported.

Nagayama’s appointment will be finalized on June 20 at a board meeting to be held immediately after a shareholders’ meeting, the business daily said.

Outgoing chairman Howard Stringer, who served as Sony’s CEO between 2005 and 2012, will retire in June, the Japanese paper said.

Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
