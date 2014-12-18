FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. investigators link North Korea to Sony hacking: sources
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 18, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. investigators link North Korea to Sony hacking: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard stands at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investigators have determined that North Korea was behind a cyber attack on Sony Corp’s computers, U.S. government sources said on Wednesday.

One of the sources described the attack as “state-sponsored” and several sources said that North Korea was the government involved.

The Obama administration was debating internally whether to make a public announcement of the investigators’ findings, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Sony Pictures earlier on Wednesday canceled the December 25 theatrical release of its North Korea comedy “The Interview” after major U.S. theater chains pulled out of showing the film following threats from hackers.

Reporting Mark Hosenball; Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.