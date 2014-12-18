U.S. investigators link North Korea to Sony hacking: sources

A security guard stands at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investigators have determined that North Korea was behind a cyber attack on Sony Corp’s computers, U.S. government sources said on Wednesday.

One of the sources described the attack as “state-sponsored” and several sources said that North Korea was the government involved.

The Obama administration was debating internally whether to make a public announcement of the investigators’ findings, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Sony Pictures earlier on Wednesday canceled the December 25 theatrical release of its North Korea comedy “The Interview” after major U.S. theater chains pulled out of showing the film following threats from hackers.