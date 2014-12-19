FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Homeland Security urges business, government cooperation on cyber security
December 19, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Homeland Security urges business, government cooperation on cyber security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The cyber attack on Sony Pictures underscores the need for U.S. businesses and government to cooperate on cyber threats and for chief executives to assess their companies’ cybersecurity, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said on Friday.

“The Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies are here to help. We seek to raise the level of cybersecurity in both the private sector and civilian government, and provide timely information to protect all our systems against cyber threats,” he said in a statement.

Johnson urged companies to adopt the voluntary Cybersecurity Framework of best practices to protect against cyber risks.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alden Bentley

