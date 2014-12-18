FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI warned theaters of possible cyberattacks over 'The Interview'
December 18, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

FBI warned theaters of possible cyberattacks over 'The Interview'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast members James Franco (L) and Seth Rogen pose during premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California in this December 11, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Files

BOSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation released a warning on Tuesday, advising theaters and other businesses associated with Sony Corp’s Hollywood studio’s film “The Interview” that they could be targeted in cyberattacks.

The private document, which was obtained by Reuters, said that “anyone associated with the production, distribution and promotion” of the film “could possibly become the target of cyberattacks.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment pulled the film from its planned Dec. 25 release on Wednesday after top U.S. movie theater chains canceled plans to show it in the wake of a devastating hack at the Hollywood studio and threats on Tuesday of further attacks if it were shown.

Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
