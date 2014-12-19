FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hackers tell Sony wise to cancel film, don't make more trouble: CNN
December 19, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Hackers tell Sony wise to cancel film, don't make more trouble: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The hackers who launched a cyberattack on Sony Pictures praised the company’s decision to cancel the release of “The Interview” and said its data will be secure if they continue to comply, CNN reported on Friday, quoting the message.

“It’s very wise that you have made a decision to cancel the release of ‘The Interview,'” the message said, according to CNN. “We ensure the security of your data unless you make additional trouble.”

Writing by Doina Chiaacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

