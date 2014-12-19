FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollywood trade group, MPAA, calls Sony cyberattack 'despicable, criminal act'
December 19, 2014 / 5:43 PM / 3 years ago

Hollywood trade group, MPAA, calls Sony cyberattack 'despicable, criminal act'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former United States Senator Chris Dodd in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former Senator Chris Dodd, now the leader the Motion Picture Association of America on Friday called the cyberattack on Sony Pictures (6758.T) a “despicable, criminal act,” in what is believed to be the first statement from major Hollywood studios on the hack.

The U.S. government has concluded that North Korea is responsible for the hack on Sony Pictures, which was targeted for its satirical comedy, “The Interview,” about the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Alden Bentley

