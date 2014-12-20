North Korea denies responsibility for Sony cyber attack

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - North Korea had nothing to do with a devastating cyber attack against Sony Pictures, a North Korean U.N. diplomat said on Friday after the U.S. government blamed Pyongyang for the incident.

“DPRK (North Korea) is not part of this,” a North Korean diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity. He declined to comment further.

The FBI issued a statement on Friday saying North Korea was responsible for the cyber attack.