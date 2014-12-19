FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, responding to Sony hack, says does not support 'cyber illegalities'
December 19, 2014

China, responding to Sony hack, says does not support 'cyber illegalities'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China, in response to allegations by a U.S. official over the cyberattack against Sony Pictures, said on Friday it does not support illegal cyber action committed within its borders.

Representatives for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, in a statement to Reuters, also urged the United States to share evidence in the hacking case against the major Hollywood studio.

U.S. authorities have found a possible Chinese link to the cyberattack, a U.S. official said earlier on Friday. The FBI on Friday also formally announced that North Korea was behind the strike.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
