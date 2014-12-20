FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. stands by assertion that North Korea behind Sony attack: NSC spokesman
#Business News
December 20, 2014 / 7:23 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. stands by assertion that North Korea behind Sony attack: NSC spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONOLULU (Reuters) - The United States stands by its assertion that the North Korean government was behind the massive cyberattack on Sony Pictures, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council said on Saturday.

Asked about North Korea’s statement on Saturday denying involvement in the strike against the Hollywood studio, NSC spokesman Mark Stroh said: “As the FBI made clear, we are confident the North Korean government is responsible for this destructive attack.  We stand by this conclusion.”

“The Government of North Korea has a long history of denying responsibility for destructive and provocative actions,” he said.

“If the North Korean government wants to help, they can admit their culpability and compensate Sony for the damages this attack caused,” Stroh added. North Korea called earlier for a joint U.S.-North Korean probe into the incident.

Reporting by Julia Edwards in Honolulu; Writing by Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Frances Kerry

