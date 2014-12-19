FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to make formal announcement on Sony attack: U.S. official
December 19, 2014 / 3:24 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to make formal announcement on Sony attack: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials on Friday were expected to make a formal statement on the devastating cyberattack against Sony Pictures on Friday morning, a U.S. official said.

Washington has called the strike against the big Hollywood studio a matter of national security but has not formally put the blame on North Korea, despite a U.S. official’s indication this week the Obama administration could soon tie it to Pyongyang.

Obama was expected to address the issue at a 1:30 p.m. news conference.

The cyberattack against the big Hollywood studio led it to pull its movie depicting North Korea’s leader amid threats and is the biggest hacking of a company on U.S. soil.

