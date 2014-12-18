Sony has no plans for video-on-demand release of 'Interview'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Sony Corp’s (6758.T) movie studio is not planning to release “The Interview” through video on demand after cancelling the movie’s Dec. 25 debut in theaters, a spokeswoman for the studio said on Wednesday.

“Sony Pictures has no further release plans for the film,” the spokeswoman said in response to a question about whether the movie could be released in theaters at a later date, or for home viewing through video-on-demand options.