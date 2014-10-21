FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony Pictures TV acquires stakes in Israeli telenovela channels
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 21, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Sony Pictures TV acquires stakes in Israeli telenovela channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Sony Pictures Television agreed to buy 50 percent stakes in two Israeli telenovela cable TV channels from Dori Media Group, the companies said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed.

“This acquisition builds on our strategy to capitalize on channels opportunities around the world, which includes entering new markets,” said Andy Kaplan, president of Sony Pictures Television’s worldwide networks.

In June, it acquired the UK’s CSC Media Group.

The two channels in Israel - VIVA and VIVA Plus - show telenovelas and are highly popular.

Sony Pictures Television, a unit of Sony Entertainment (6758.T), also agreed to buy 50 percent of the VIVA Walla online free video on demand service in Israel as well as half of Dori Media’s Baby TV operations in Indonesia.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.