Sony cuts PSP, Vita 2012/13 sales forecast to 10 million from 12 million

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp cut its forecast for full-year sales of handheld PSP and Vita game consoles to 10 million compared with a prediction it made in August for 12 million.

It stuck to its forecast for its PlayStation home consoles of 16 million.

The company also said it expects to sell 14.5 million TV sets in the year to next March 31. Three months ago it had a target of 15.5 million.

It forecast full-year sales of compact digital cameras of 16 million compared with 18 million predicted in August.