FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony tumbles 10 percent to five-month low after cutting guidance
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
November 1, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Sony tumbles 10 percent to five-month low after cutting guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of Sony Corp. are seen at an electronics store in Tokyo October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Sony Corp (6758.T) tumbled as much as 10 percent to a five-month low of 1,690 yen on Friday morning after it slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by 26 percent as its struggling TV operation fell back into red.

The consumer electronics firm posted a net loss for the September quarter and cut its operating profit estimate for the year ending March 2014 to 170 billion yen ($1.73 billion) from 260 billion yen.

By contrast, Panasonic Corp (6752.T) raised its earnings forecast on strong sales of products like batteries to industry clients, while Sharp Corp (6753.T) bounced to its first quarterly net profit in two years, helped by sales of solar panels.

Panasonic climbed as much as 6.4 percent to a near 2-1/2 year high of 1,048 yen, while Sharp advanced 1.7 percent to 294 yen. ($1 = 98.1100 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.