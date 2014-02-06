Sony CEO says no plan to immediately sell off TV unit

A shopper looks at Sony Corp's Bravia televisions at an electronics retail store in Tokyo February 5, 2014. Japanese electronics maker Sony Corp warned it expects a net loss of 110 billion yen ($1.1 billion) this fiscal year as it absorbs restructuring costs linked to its moves to exit the personal computer business. Picture taken February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai said on Thursday that the Japanese consumer electronics company has no plan to immediately sell off its loss-making TV business after selling its personal computer division to an investment fund.

Earlier, Sony, under pressure to shore up profitability in its electronics business, said it would split off the TV division into a separate company by July 2014.

Hirai told a news conference that he has no plan to sell the TV business right now but added that by eventually spinning it off they are headed in the right direction.

“There are many possibilities, not just for our TV business,” he said.