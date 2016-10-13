FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Sony to launch smartphone games in 2018: Nikkei
#Technology News
October 13, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 10 months ago

Sony to launch smartphone games in 2018: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A reception staff walks under a logo of Sony Corp at its headquarters in Tokyo February 4, 2015.Yuya Shino/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sony Corp plans to release five or more smartphone games around late March 2018, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony's video game development arm, is looking to develop smartphone games based on popular PlayStation titles, which will target Japan and other parts of Asia, the Nikkei added. (s.nikkei.com/2e0VVuv)

The game titles are expected to be revealed by year-end, Nikkei said.

Sony was not immediately available for comment.

The company launched its Virtual Reality (VR) headset for PlayStation on Wednesday, the consumer electronic giant's latest foray into video games and entertainment.

Reporting By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
