Sony promotes film chief to larger role

CEO of Sony Corporation of America Michael Lynton arrives at the Sony Picture Classics Oscar nominees dinner in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

(Reuters) - Sony Corp promoted film studio co-chairman Michael Lynton to a larger role overseeing entertainment operations, part of a reorganization as a new CEO prepares to take over the Japan-based electronics company.

Lynton, 52, was named CEO of Sony Corporation of America, the company said in a statement on Thursday. His responsibilities include Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Sony/ATV Music Publishing, a joint venture with Michael Jackson’s estate. He will remain based at the film studio’s headquarters in Culver City, California.

Nicole Seligman, an executive vice president and general counsel, will take on the added role of president of U.S. operations.

The moves, which take effect June 27, came as incoming Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai is about to take the reins of the company current CEO Howard Stringer on Sunday.

Sony has been outgunned by rivals in its core electronics business. The Playstation maker expects to report a 220 billion yen net loss for the financial year ending March 31, its fourth straight year in the red. The company’s only profitable businesses for the current fiscal year have been movies, music and financial services.

Lynton became chairman and CEO of Sony’s film studio in 2004. He will continue to run the unit with the division’s co-chairman, Amy Pascal. The movie division had a box-office hit with its recent comedy “21 Jump Street” and will release a new “Spider-man” movie and a “Men in Black” sequel this summer.

Before taking the helm at Sony Pictures, Lynton was head of publishing group Penguin and president of AOL Time Warner’s international operations. He previously served as president of Disney Publishing.