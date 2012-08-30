FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony sees little impact from Android legal woes
#Technology News
August 30, 2012 / 8:15 AM / 5 years ago

Sony sees little impact from Android legal woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Sony Corp is pictured atop the company headquarters in Tokyo April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

BERLIN (Reuters) - Sony Mobile (6758.T), which uses Google (GOOG.O) Android software for its smartphones, has not seen much impact from patent problems of the software platform.

Last week a U.S. jury decided many of Samsung’s Google Android-based phones infringed Apple Inc (AAPL.O) patents.

“We don’t see much impact to our business as yet of today,” Sony Mobile Chief Executive Kunimasa Suzuki told Reuters.

Suzuki said he was confident to sell more smartphones in its fiscal year 2012-2013 than 34 million in previous year.

Reporting By Tarmo Virki and Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
