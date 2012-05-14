FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
May 14, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

Sony, Panasonic plan OEL TV tie-up: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Sony logo is seen as customers look at Sony's digital cameras at an electronic shop in Tokyo May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp are in talks to jointly produce large OEL (organic electroluminescence) televisions, the Nikkei business daily said.

The collaboration would mark the first time that the two rivals join hands in a core business, the paper said.

The companies, which aim to commercialize OEL TVs by fiscal 2015, are joining hands in hopes of shortening the development time by sharing technologies, according to the Nikkei.

OEL displays, which consume less power and offer sharper images, are widely seen replacing LCDs as the dominant technology in TVs and other devices, the paper said.

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics plan to release 55-inch OEL TVs this year, according to the Nikkei.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

