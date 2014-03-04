Sony says has sold 6 million PlayStation 4s as of March 2

A staff at the PlayStation 4 launch event poses with PlayStation 4's game controller before its domestic launch event at the Sony Showroom in Tokyo February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Tuesday that it has sold 6 million PlayStation 4 game consoles as of March 2, well ahead of its target for the fiscal year to the end of this month.

Sony has said it hoped to sell 5 million units by the end of March after releasing the PlayStation 4 on November 29 in the United States, Western Europe and Latin America and rolling it out across other Asian countries since then. It went on sale in Japan on February 22.