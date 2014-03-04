FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony says has sold 6 million PlayStation 4s as of March 2
March 4, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

Sony says has sold 6 million PlayStation 4s as of March 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A staff at the PlayStation 4 launch event poses with PlayStation 4's game controller before its domestic launch event at the Sony Showroom in Tokyo February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Tuesday that it has sold 6 million PlayStation 4 game consoles as of March 2, well ahead of its target for the fiscal year to the end of this month.

Sony has said it hoped to sell 5 million units by the end of March after releasing the PlayStation 4 on November 29 in the United States, Western Europe and Latin America and rolling it out across other Asian countries since then. It went on sale in Japan on February 22.

Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Dominic Lau and Edmund Klamann

