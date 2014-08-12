FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony sells more than 10 million PlayStation 4 consoles
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 12, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Sony sells more than 10 million PlayStation 4 consoles

Malathi Nayak

1 Min Read

A white Sony Playstation 4 is on display at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Tuesday that sales of its PlayStation 4 video game console, launched in November, has surpassed 10 million units.

In April, the Japanese company said it had sold over 7 million PlayStation 4 units as of April 6 and was struggling to keep up with consumer demand.

The console went on sale on November 29 in the United States, Western Europe and Latin America, around the same time that rival Microsoft Corp’s Xbox One was released. That console topped 3 million units in sales as of the end of last year.

Microsoft said in April it had shipped 5 million Xbox One units to retailers worldwide since the launch.

Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.