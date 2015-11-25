FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony's PlayStation 4 sales top 30 million consoles
#Technology News
November 25, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Sony's PlayStation 4 sales top 30 million consoles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors play games on PlayStation 4 (PS4) at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp on Wednesday said sales of its PlayStation 4 video game console exceeded 30.2 million units as of Nov. 22, as global price cuts ahead of the year-end holiday season bolstered demand.

The PlayStation 4, which went on sale in late 2013, has been Sony’s fastest-selling game console, the Japanese electronics manufacturer said. It hit sales of 20 million consoles in March.

The console helped Sony book its highest second-quarter operating profit in eight years.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
