Sony expects PS4 to produce profit much faster than PS3

People attend the PlayStation 4 launch event in New York, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp expects its PlayStation 4 game console to become profitable in much less time than the four years it took the PS3, the head of Sony’s game unit said on Thursday.

Andrew House told Reuters in an interview that the price of the PS4 is attractive and that he expects this to drive sales.

Sony has positioned its games unit among operations including image sensors and mobile communications that it hopes will return its mainstay electronics hardware operations to profitability.

The PS4 goes on sale in November in the U.S.