Sony to delay official submission of third quarter results after hacking
#Technology News
January 23, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Sony to delay official submission of third quarter results after hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians are reflected in a logo of Sony Corp outside its showroom in Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp said it was delaying the official submission of its third-quarter results due to the massive cyberattack on Sony Pictures Entertainment, which debilitated network systems at the Hollywood studio.

Sony said it will still hold a news conference on Feb. 4, the originally scheduled date of its results announcement, to give updated financial forecasts for the quarter.

But the company said most financial and accounting applications at Sony Pictures will not be working until early February, and that it has asked financial regulators to extend the filing of its report to March 31 from Feb. 16.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
