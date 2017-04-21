Sony lifts annual profit estimate on lower amortization costs

Sony Corp's logo is seen on its Crystal LED Integrated Structure (CLEDIS) display at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Corp (6758.T) raised its operating profit estimate for the year ended March 31 thanks to lower amortization costs for its financial services segment.

The electronics company said it expected profit of around 285 billion yen ($2.6 billion), up from 240 billion yen estimated in February, it said.

It also cited lower costs for its the image sensor business and other segments.

It reports its full-year results on April 28.