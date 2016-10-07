Verizon pushes for $1 billion discount on Yahoo deal: New York Post
Verizon Communications is pressing for a $1 billion discount off its pending $4.8 billion agreement to buy Yahoo , the New York Post reported, citing sources.
KIKUYO-MACHI, Japan Japanese electronics company Sony Corp will bring production of image sensors to full capacity in the October-March half-year, the head of its chip-making subsidiary said, after momentum slowed late last year due to tepid demand for smartphones.
Yasuhiro Ueda, president of Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp, said combined monthly production would rise to 73,000 units at Sony's five image sensor plants, from 70,000 units now.
He made the comments at a news conference on Friday at Sony's Kumamoto factory in southern Japan, which was damaged by a series of strong earthquakes earlier this year.
United Technologies Corp, maker of Pratt & Whitney engines, said on Thursday it would cut the overall size of its pension liabilities by about $1.77 billion in 2016.
MEXICO CITY Shareholders of Mexican telecoms giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) have approved a proposal to delist shares from the Nasdaq and Latibex stock exchanges, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.