The logo of Sony Corp. is seen at an electronics store in Tokyo May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Sony Corp (6758.T) rose 6.3 percent to 2,300 yen, a two-year high, on Wednesday after the Nikkei newspaper reported Sony is considering evaluating a proposal from top shareholder Third Point LLC to spin off its movie and music business.