Sony shares climb to one-month high on report of smartphone push
#Global Markets
January 9, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

Sony shares climb to one-month high on report of smartphone push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man stands behind Sony Corp's logo at an electronics store in Tokyo October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Sony Corp rose as much as 5.2 percent to a one-month high on Thursday after media reports said the consumer electronics company aimed to double its smartphone sales volume in two years.

Sony was the most traded stock on the main board.

The Nikkei newspaper quoted Sony Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai as saying the company aimed to ship more than 80 million handsets in the financial year ending in March 2016, ramping up sales in the U.S. and Chinese markets.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
