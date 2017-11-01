FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony shares soar to nine-year high after forecast of record profit
#Technology News
November 1, 2017 / 1:05 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Sony shares soar to nine-year high after forecast of record profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Sony Corp (6758.T) soared as much as 11.6 percent to a nine-year high on Wednesday after the Japanese electronics and entertainment firm forecast its best ever annual profit.

Logos of Sony Corp are seen at an electronics store in Narita International airport in Narita, Japan, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sony raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 26 percent to 630 billion yen ($5.5 billion), citing strong sales of image sensors as well as high-end television sets, underscoring the success of its restructuring efforts.

The Nikkei average .N225 was up 1 percent in morning trade.

($1 = 113.7800 yen)

Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

