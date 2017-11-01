Sony shares soar to nine-year high after forecast of record profit

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Sony Corp (6758.T) soared as much as 11.6 percent to a nine-year high on Wednesday after the Japanese electronics and entertainment firm forecast its best ever annual profit.

Logos of Sony Corp are seen at an electronics store in Narita International airport in Narita, Japan, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sony raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 26 percent to 630 billion yen ($5.5 billion), citing strong sales of image sensors as well as high-end television sets, underscoring the success of its restructuring efforts.

The Nikkei average .N225 was up 1 percent in morning trade.

($1 = 113.7800 yen)