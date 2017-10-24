FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony Pictures taps Hulu CEO to chair TV studio
October 24, 2017

Sony Pictures taps Hulu CEO to chair TV studio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sony Pictures Entertainment has named Mike Hopkins, the CEO of Hulu, as its new chairman of Sony Pictures Television, the company announced Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hopkins, since 2013, has headed Hulu, the streaming service owned by Comcast Corp, Walt Disney Co, Time Warner Inc and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

Randy Freer, who has been president and COO of Fox Networks Group, will replace Hopkins at Hulu effective Oct. 30, Hulu said in a separate statement.

Freer is currently on the board of directors of Hulu.

Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
