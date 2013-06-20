FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony to consider Third Point's proposal: Sony CEO Hirai
June 20, 2013

Sony to consider Third Point's proposal: Sony CEO Hirai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sony Corp's President and Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai speaks during the Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting at the company's headquarters in Tokyo May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp CEO Kazuo Hirai said on Thursday that the electronics firm’s board will consider hedge fund Third Point’s suggestion to spin-off the electronics company’s profitable entertainment arm.

Hirai made the comments at an annual shareholders’ meeting in Tokyo.

Hirai said it was important for Sony to revitalize its electronics division as well as to continue growth of its entertainment and financial businesses, which have steadily contributed profits to the overall group.

Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann

