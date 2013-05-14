Sony says entertainment businesses not for sale

The logo of Sony Corp. is seen atop of Sony City Osaki building in Tokyo January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp, responding to a shareholder’s call for it to spin off its entertainment operations, said its entertainment businesses were important to its growth strategy and “are not for sale”.

The statement from a Sony spokesman came after hedge fund Third Point went public with a proposal for Sony to sell part of its entertainment division in a public offering to bolster the electronics group’s profitability and boost the share price.