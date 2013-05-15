FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony climbs 14 percent after U.S. fund proposes listing of entertainment unit
May 15, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 4 years

Sony climbs 14 percent after U.S. fund proposes listing of entertainment unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logos of Sony Corp. are seen at an electronic store in Tokyo February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Sony Corp (6758.T) climbed 14 percent on Wednesday in Tokyo trade after hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb on Tuesday called on the electronics company to list its entertainment unit.

Sony jumped 14 percent to 2,146 yen and was the third most traded stock on the board by turnover.

Loeb said his Third Point hedge fund had accumulated a little more than 6 percent of Sony’s shares - a stake worth $1.1 billion - making it the largest stakeholder in the inventor of the Walkman portable music player and Trinitron TV.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
