Sony TV executive says to raise prices to cope with dollar strength
May 28, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Sony TV executive says to raise prices to cope with dollar strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Sony Corp executive in charge of its TV business said it would raise prices to absorb the impact of a strengthening dollar to ensure profitability at the unit, considered one of the weaker parts of the electronics and entertainment conglomerate.

Ichiro Takagi, head of the company’s home entertainment and sound business, said on Thursday that Sony was confident its products would sell even with such a price hike.

The dollar’s surge raises the cost of raw materials and manufacturing of Sony’s consumer electronics.

Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Michael Perry

