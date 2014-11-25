FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTC settles ad allegations on PlayStation Vita gaming console
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 25, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

FTC settles ad allegations on PlayStation Vita gaming console

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sony Computer Entertainment Japan Asia President Hiroshi Kawano holds a new PlayStation Vita during a news conference in Tokyo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sony Computer Entertainment America has agreed to settle allegations it misled consumers about features of its PlayStation Vita handheld gaming console, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

As part of the settlement, Sony will stop making the inaccurate claims and will give people who had purchased the device either a $25 refund or $50 voucher to buy other games, the FTC said.

Sony and its advertising company, Deutsch LA, had claimed inaccurately the console would enable consumers to play remotely and would allow them to begin a game on the PlayStation 3, then move to the smaller Vita without losing continuity, the FTC said.

In fact, most PlayStation 3 games could not be played remotely and only a few could be played cross-platform.

The FTC also said that people who bought the 3G version of the PS Vita were told that they would be able to engage in live multiplayer gaming with the device when in fact they could not.

The FTC also settled with Deutsch LA, which had urged its staffers to praise the device on Twitter without also instructing them to disclose their relationship to Sony.

Deutsch LA prepared the advertising for the launch of the PS Vita and either knew or should have known that the ads were misleading, the FTC said.

“As we enter the year’s biggest shopping period, companies need to be reminded that if they make product promises to consumers -- as Sony did with the ‘game changing’ features of its PS Vita -- they must deliver on those pledges,” said Jessica Rich, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement.

Attempts to reach the two companies for comment were not immediately successful.

Reporting and writing by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.