Several private equity funds in bid talks with Sorin: sources
June 21, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 5 years

Several private equity funds in bid talks with Sorin: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - At least three private equity funds, including Charterhouse Capital Partners, are in bid talks with Italy’s biomedical group Sorin SORN.MI, two sources close to the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Italian daily la Repubblica reported that Charterhouse had offered 2 euros per share to buy the group, but the sources said there had been no formal offer from the fund.

“There is an interest from several players,” one of the sources said.

Sorin shares were suspended for excessive volatility, and were indicated 15 percent higher at 1.7510 by 0745 GMT.

Reporting By Massimo Gaia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
