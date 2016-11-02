FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Rodchenko's 'Construction No.95' seen fetching up to $4.3 million at auction
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
November 2, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

Rodchenko's 'Construction No.95' seen fetching up to $4.3 million at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Alexander Rodchenko's 1919 avant-garde artwork "Construction No.95" will lead an auction of Russian art in London this month, where it is seen fetching up to $4.3 million.

The oil work, which has been held in the same collection for 20 years according to auction house Sotheby's, went on display in Moscow on Wednesday ahead of the Nov. 29 sale where it is estimated to bring in 2.5-3.5 million pounds ($3 million-$4.3 million).

Other works in Sotheby's sale include Vladimir Stenberg's "Abstract Composition" and Varvara Stepanova's "Textile Design in Yellow and Black".

($1 = 0.8129 pounds)

Reporting By Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.