5 months ago
Music streaming firm SoundCloud raises $70 million in debt
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#First Republic News
March 23, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 5 months ago

Music streaming firm SoundCloud raises $70 million in debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said on Thursday it had raised $70 million in debt from Ares Capital, Kreos Capital and Davidson Technology.

The funding is to meet the company's expected 2.5 times year-on-year revenue growth in 2017, a company spokeswoman said.

SoundCloud, which is facing increasing competition from companies including Apple Inc's Apple Music, Pandora Media Inc and Spotify, launched a budget subscription package last month aimed at converting more listeners to paying subscribers.

The company, which was launched in 2008, raised $100 million in June from a group of investors including Twitter, valuing it at roughly $700 million, according to Recode.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Eric Auchard; Editing by Alexander Smith

