Weak growth, labour tensions compound South Africa's problems: S&P

LONDON (Reuters) - South Africa’s disappointing growth so far this year and renewed social tensions are compounding the country’s economic problems, Standard and Poor’s said on Wednesday.

S&P cut South Africa’s rating by one notch to BBB in October last year citing worries that mining strikes and social tensions could hurt growth and reduce its fiscal flexibility.

It also left the door open to further cut by leaving it on a ‘negative outlook’ and the flare up of unrest this week following the shooting of a mining union member has added to worries about the country’s faltering economic growth.

“There are a couple of developments that we flagged when we downgraded South Africa last year, in particular that the tensions could flare again. But what no one really anticipated was the low growth in first quarter of 0.9 percent, that was disappointing,” said Christian Esters, S&P’s chief analyst for South Africa.

“We are not taking any new ratings actions based on the quarterly growth rate but I think the risk to the GDP growth forecast for 2013 is to the downside and it would have implications particularly on the revenue side of the budget.”

South Africa has not seen the kind of labour-related violence as last year when 34 mine workers were killed in a day and around 50 people died in total, but with over half of its exports come from mining, further disruptions to production would more damage the economy.

The country’s central bank fingered the mining unrest on Tuesday when it warned it was likely to cut its 2013 growth forecasts.

“We have a negative outlook on the rating and that reflects our view that there is a one-in-three probability that the rating could be lowered (within two years),” said S&P’s Esters.

“And the fact is that the outlook reflects the risks related to the balance of payments. South Africa has been running current account deficits which are to some extent financed by portfolio flows which are potentially volatile and could reverse fairly quickly if risk aversion increases either due to international factors or domestic factors,” he added.

The rand was at 10.0150 to the dollar at 1516 GMT on Wednesday, down 1.9 percent from its close in New York on Tuesday.

South Africa’s Reserve Bank said on Tuesday that recent local data pointed to economic growth projections for this year being cut, while sharply rising labour costs due to high wage settlements posed an inflation risk