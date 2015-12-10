South Carolina military college suspends cadets over KKK-like hoods

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - The Citadel military college in South Carolina said on Thursday it was suspending eight cadets after photographs were posted on social media showing many of them wearing pointed white pillowcases that resembled hoods worn by the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan.

Seven cadets wore the hoods and all-white clothing while singing Christmas carols as part of a “Ghosts of Christmas Past” skit, according to initial findings by the college in Charleston.

An older cadet was also photographed with the group.

The costumes resemble the white hoods and garb worn by members of the KKK, a group that has targeted blacks with cross burnings, lynchings and other violent acts.

“These images are not consistent with our core values of honor, duty and respect,” said college president John Rosa, a retired Air Force lieutenant general.

Rosa called the photos, which were posted on Snapchat and Facebook, “offensive and disturbing.”

Rosa said suspension proceedings had begun for the cadets known to be involved.

Citadel spokeswoman Kim Keelor-Parker said the school was investigating whether more people took part and would have no further comment until the probe is complete.

Citadel is in the same town as the church where a white supremacist killed nine black churchgoers on June 17.