Man arrested after plowing car into crowd at S. Carolina cemetery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - A 64-year-old man accused of plowing his car into a group of mourners at a South Carolina cemetery and injuring 12 people was charged late Wednesday with a dozen counts of attempted murder, police said.

James Kester intentionally drove his car into the crowd at a graveside funeral service at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Investigators did not know his motive or whether he was acquainted with the victims.

Kester was due to appear at a bail hearing on Thursday.

The victims, aged 11 to 78, were treated at local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Seven victims were treated and released, and five remained hospitalized, Palmetto Health spokeswoman Tammie Epps said on Thursday.

One victim was in serious condition, and the other four were in fair condition, she said.