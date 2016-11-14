FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Federal agents to investigate fire at South Carolina black business organization
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 14, 2016 / 1:25 AM / 9 months ago

Federal agents to investigate fire at South Carolina black business organization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Federal agents will investigate a fire that broke out over the weekend at an African-American business organization's headquarters in South Carolina, officials said on Sunday.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents were assisting local law enforcement in their investigation of the fire, which destroyed the offices of the Black Chamber of Commerce in Beaufort, South Carolina, early on Saturday.

Damage to the building was estimated at $2 million, the agency said.

Officials did not release additional details of the blaze. Greenville, South Carolina, television station WYFF reported that the building was under construction and slated to open next year.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and David Ingram; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.