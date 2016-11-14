Federal agents to investigate fire at South Carolina black business organization

(Reuters) - Federal agents will investigate a fire that broke out over the weekend at an African-American business organization's headquarters in South Carolina, officials said on Sunday.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents were assisting local law enforcement in their investigation of the fire, which destroyed the offices of the Black Chamber of Commerce in Beaufort, South Carolina, early on Saturday.

Damage to the building was estimated at $2 million, the agency said.

Officials did not release additional details of the blaze. Greenville, South Carolina, television station WYFF reported that the building was under construction and slated to open next year.