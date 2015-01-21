South Carolina teen charged with murder in Snapchat stabbing

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (Reuters) - A South Carolina teenager is being held in jail after being charged as an adult with murder in the fatal stabbing of another teen in an apparent fight after one messaged the other’s girlfriend on the mobile Snapchat app.

Matthew Joseph Fischer, 16, was arrested Sunday night after police were called by neighbors to a gated subdivision in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina to find Lucas Cavanaugh, 17, lying in the middle of the street with lacerations to his abdomen, according to a police incident report.

Two females were with the victim, the responding officer reported.

One, whom police identified as Robynn Davis, ran screaming toward him with a knife, saying “This is the knife.”

The officer pointed his patrol rifle at her and demanded that she place the knife on the ground, which she did, the police report says.

The woman said Fischer had come into her house with a bloody knife, then dropped it and ran.

Fischer was charged as an adult with possession of a weapon during a murder. A magistrate set bond at $100,000 on the weapon charge but could not set bond on a murder charge.

Fischer remains in jail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 29.

The victim lived on Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, a beach community near Charleston and Mount Pleasant, and Fischer lives in Mount Pleasant, according to the police report.

The dispute between the two boys sprang from a Snapchat message to the girl’s iPod from Cavanaugh, to which Fischer responded, “come over” and “I’ll kill you, man,” the Post and Courier newspaper reported, citing court documents.

Cavanaugh traveled to the girl’s home where the two boys apparently got into a fight.

The killing has shocked residents of the town of almost 75,000 people near Charleston and the more than 3,500 students at Wando High School, where the boys were students.

In a statement, Charleston County School District officials sent “heartfelt condolences” to Cavanaugh’s family.