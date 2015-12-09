South Carolina seeks to execute man accused of killing five kids: reports

(Reuters) - Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a South Carolina man charged with murdering his five children last year before driving their bodies across several states and dumping them in Alabama, according to local media reports.

Timothy Ray Jones Jr. faces murder charges in the September 2014 killings of his children, ages 1 though 8.

On Wednesday, Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Donald Myers in Lexington County, South Carolina, told a judge he planned to seek the death sentence again Jones, 33, according to a report in The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina.

The judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Jones at the request of prosecutors, the paper reported.

Neither Jones’ public defender nor court officials could be reached for comment late Wednesday.

Jones was arrested in Mississippi on Sept. 6, 2014, after being stopped at a driver’s license checkpoint.

He confessed to killing his five children, ages 1 though 8, and led police to the bodies, which he had wrapped individually in trash bags and dumped in rural Alabama, authorities have said.

Jones, who worked for Intel Corp in Columbia, had joint legal custody of the children. The children’s mother, his ex-wife Amber Jones, reported them missing on Sept. 3.

Detectives believe Jones killed his children about a week earlier after picking them up from school and day care, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

One of them was beaten and the other four strangled, authorities have said.